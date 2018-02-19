CAPE TOWN – A number of media outlets have speculated that there are a few cabinet ministers that may be feeling the pinch when it comes to their job security.

Ministers that have been linked to the Gupta family will undoubtedly have some anxious feelings. Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to say if in fact he will have a cabinet reshuffle but some media houses are reporting that a change is imminent.

Ramaphosa made it very clear in his State of the Nation speech that he will be looking to reorganise government. Scaling down cabinet will most certainly be a priority, according to the City Press/News24.

South Africa currently has 76 ministers and deputy ministers under former President Jacob Zuma. Below is a list of possible ministers that may want to update their CVs.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane;

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini;

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane;

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen;

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown (She could be replaced by Pravin Gordhan);

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba (Zweli Mkhize may be the new minister);

Energy Minister David Mahlobo.

On Sunday it was reported that the Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said a cut to a “waste of a bloated Cabinet” is necessary to clean house. Maimane said the party’s ideal Cabinet should comprise of 15 ministers, in order for it to function effectively.

“A new era of hopefulness and renewal cannot be achieved with the same people who were at the centre of nearly every Jacob Zuma scandal,” said Maimane.

Ramaphosa said it was important for the size of the government to respond to the efficient use of public funds. He charged that growth‚ development and transformation depended on a strong and capable state.

“It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources. We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration‚ number and size of national government departments,” said Ramaphosa.

