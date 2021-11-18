Astron Energy reveals its new brand identity of Caltex service stations that it acquired recently

The name change and rebrand follows the 2018 change of ownership of Astron Energy and its exit from the Chevron group of companies.

ASTRON Energy this week revealed its new brand identity and what its network of Caltex service stations would look like when more than 850 retail sites would be rebranded to Astron Energy.

The existing service station network in South Africa and Botswana would be rebranded in the new corporate colours in a phased manner over the next few years.

Astron Energy interim chief executive, Braam Smit, said: “The rebrand is a milestone moment for us on our journey to reimagine and reinvent ourselves. We have been a trusted player in fuels for over a century. We are looking forward to stepping confidently into the future and welcoming all our customers to our exciting new-look forecourts and experiences.”

The brand’s bold new colours were specifically chosen to allow Astron Energy stand out in a largely undifferentiated market, which tended to stick to the traditional colours usually associated with fuel brands.