Average annual consumer inflation rate for 2020 was 3.3%

JOHANNESBURG - Consumer price inflation for 2020 was the lowest in 16 years and the second lowest in 51 years as demand remained muted on the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

This could give stimulus to the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) to leave unchanged or cut interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee wraps up its first meeting of the year tomorrow.

Data from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) today showed that the average annual inflation rate for 2020 was a muted 3.3 percent, the lower end of the Sarb target band.

StatsSA said this was the lowest annual average rate since 2004 at 1.4 percent and the second lowest since 1969 at 3 percent.

According to the Sarb, one of the reasons for low inflation in 2004 was a firmer rand, which strengthened from R7.56 to the dollar in 2003 to R6.45 in 2004.