Avoid impulsive spending and financial stress this Black Friday

The month of sales, otherwise known as Black Friday, has arrived and consumers are being enticed to spend their hard-earned cash. But this is a year that South Africans need to be more cautious about spending, especially in the light of inflation and the difficult economic climate.

However, there is still an opportunity to find good bargains to stock up for the festive season or to purchase those big school items at lower prices ahead of the New Year. Ester Ochse, product head at FNB Integrated Advice, said: “It is important for consumers to be intentional with their budget this Black Friday and base their purchases on what they can really afford. Having a structured Black Friday purchase plan will help in finding those key items that they really need and will save them a bit of money. This will put them in a better position that will not cause financial stress down the line.” Ochse shared these tips to help consumers navigate the Black Friday deals:

Create a list Build a list of items that you would like to purchase during this time, then categorise them into three categories: needs, wants and nice-to-have. The needs can be items such as stationery for next year or groceries. Wants will be items that you will use, but they form part of discretionary spend normally, examples are clothing, and cosmetic items. Then the last category will be nice-to-have, these will be things like a new smart TV or air fryer. Set a budget

Look at how much you can comfortably afford without needing to take credit to purchase the items. This will stop you from overspending and feeling financial burden. Now you need to allocate the set budget on the items that you listed above. Starting with the needs, then the wants and then the nice-to-haves. If the budget runs out at the needs, then that is where the focus remains, don’t over stretch yourself to try and get to the wants and not to the nice-to-haves. Setting up a budget and keeping an eye on your budget is easy with Smart Budget on the FNB app under nav»Money. Do your research This needs to start earlier in the year so that you are fully aware of how much an item normally costs. Also compare between retailers. This will ensure that what you are spending on is at a discounted price. Look at common retail websites and sales advertisements before you start shopping. This will assist in allocating your budget as well.

Use your loyalty programmes This is a good time to use your loyalty points, such as eBucks. You can use this to pay for some of your shopping items as well as looking for travel deals, if that is on your list. Shop safely