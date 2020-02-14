The lawsuit by Ilungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation, reportedly more than R62 billion, was re-routed from the Constitutional Court from a claim instituted at the South Gauteng High Court three years ago.
The foundation said on Thursday that the action, focusing on the period between 1994 and 2018, was meant to hold the banks responsible for unscrupulous evictions of more than 100 000 housing bond defaulters from their properties which were subsequently sold for higher amounts.
Each of what is expected to be thousands of litigants is expecting the relevant bank to pay out the difference in the amount they repossessed for and that which the property was ultimately sold at.
“We have filed the action at the South Gauteng High Court because, as you realise, all the banking headquarters are in this province but we represent members from all over the country who have been treated brutally by the banking system in repossessing their houses,” said the foundation's King Sibiya.