CAPE TOWN - According to a study conducted by welfare organisation, Solidarity Helping Hand’s survey, beggars in Pretoria and Centurion earn up to R1 200 a day.

The aim of the study was to discover how drug users are able to afford drugs.

About 50 rehabilitated drug addicts between the ages of 18 and 48 from a rehabilitation centre in Moegesukkel, were surveyed last year.

Of these respondents, 17 admitted to begging which generated a means of income for them. By begging, they were also able to support their habit.

According to the 2017 survey, 17 respondents earned an average of R1 263.33 per day.

Significantly, begging contributed to 25% of the funds that were used for drugs.

Business Report then contacted three welfare organisations in Cape Town to find out whether beggars in Cape Town also earn this much.

However, none of the three welfares agreed with this.

Kungwini Welfare Organisation said that they were unable to comment as they do not have concrete evidence based on this. Meanwhile, The Haven Night Shelter CEO refused to comment.

Catholic Welfare Development Operations Manager, George Rose said that most of the people that come to Catholic Welfare, seek assistance.

"At all of our centres, people are either looking for food or clothing. With regards to the money that beggars make, I cannot make that call as there is no research that has been done by Catholic Welfare to comment on this", said Rose.

However, in 2013, children made as much as R1 600 a day by begging in the City of Cape Town, reports Independent Media .

This is according to the metro's social development department.

Theresa Uys who chaired the city’s homeless agency committee said that fieldworkers learnt how much people and children make by begging.

Beggars also reportedly stand to make much more during the holidays and peak tourist season.

Meanwhile, Rose said that he does not condone begging.

"We at Catholic Welfare aim to assist people by providing them with clothing or food but we do not believe that begging is the way people should go about earning a living", said Rose.

