Big ticket items from Samsung that you can save thousands on this Black Friday

As the shopping season is about to heat up in South Africa later this week with Black Friday, many consumers will be on the look out for the best deals to purchase big ticket items as they try to stretch their rands further. One of the biggest technology companies in the world and a popular brand, Samsung has released the company’s offerings for the start of the shopping season.

If you have been eyeing a top of the range TV, the Samsung OLED S95C, available in the ultra-large 77 inch is going on special. Samsung’s latest OLED line-up comes with Quantum Dot technology that has been developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and colour representation. This Black Friday, you can get this massive TV for R99,999 and save R10,000. You can also take care of all your entertainment needs with Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K TV and Q-Series soundbar.

The 75 inch Neo QLED QN700C 8K TV paired with the premium soundbar (HW-Q990C), will flood your room with fully immersive audio, all at once. You can save R20,000 on the NEO QLED QN700C which is available for R52 999,00. And to complete the pairing, you can get the premium soundbar for R16,999 and save R9,000.

The M7 Smart Monitor is the world's first 4-in-1 monitor to combine OTT media service, mobile connectivity, and remote PC capabilities. Experience smarter entertainment with Smart TV features in a monitor, with 4K* UHD quality and built-in speakers to catch every detail in your favourite shows.

Its wireless functionality means you work seamlessly on documents and access files online, all without the need for a PC. Use this Black Friday to get connectivity that’s a no-brainer, with a smarter connection for only R6,999, saving you R3,000. Auto Source Switch+ displays your new device, as soon as it’s plugged in while the M7’s USB type-C port can power up and even send display signals between devices.

Customers also have an opportunity to upgrade their kitchen and laundry, all courtesy of the amazing deals on great home appliances. The Samsung 303L Fridge/Freezer (RB30J3611SA/FA) is available with a saving of R3,000 at the special Black Friday price of R7,999. You can also save R5,000 and improve your laundry days with the Samsung 19kg Top Loader Washing Machine (WA19CG6745BVFA), which is available for R7,999.