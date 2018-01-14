CAPE TOWN - According to CEO and founder of Bitcoin wallet, Centbee, Lorien Gamaroff says that Bitcoin will “die a horrible death” in 2018, at the hands of its rival sister, Bitcoin Cash.

“Bitcoin is slow and expensive and its market share is being eroded by cryptocurrencies that are quicker and cheaper”, says Gamaroff. Gamaroff initially envisaged Centbee to be a Bitcoin wallet.

Bitcoin Cash was closer to Bitcoin’s initial mission to be a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, says an early investor in bitcoin-related start-ups, Roger Ver.

Ver said at a recent blockchain summit in Hong Kong that high fees coupled with slow transaction times would exhaust Bitcoin’s adoption and market value. Meanwhile, the defying cryptocurrency leaped 1 250 % in 2017 to a market value of more than R2.4 trillion. This was accompanied by the digital currency’s growing popularity as “How to buy Bitcoin” was Google’s third most searched for “how to”.

The surge of the cryptocurrency and what is means for the economy is worrying for some. "There isn’t any central bank or financial institution that isn’t thinking about this and what it means for our economy”, said blockchain lead at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Farzam Ehsani.

Ehsani said he expects stringent regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges. This will govern buying and selling and the interface between cryptocurrencies and regular, fiat currencies.

He added that regulators will be inundated as there are more than 1 000 alternative digital currencies to bitcoin which are known as ‘’alt-coins’’. Alt-coins include Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Cardano, Neo and Ripple.

Global money transfer network, Ripple’s digital currency, XRP escalted nearly 35 000 % in 2017.

Also, it was reported earlier this year that when XRP hit a high of R47.52, it’s co-founder Chris Larsen became one of the five richest US people on paper. Monero XMR surged by 2 300% in 2017 and currently trades at R4 680.71.

Ehsani says that there is still potential for an increase in market value among cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, chief investment officer at Credo Wealth, Deon Gouws says that cryptocurrencies are too abstract and should not form part of portfolios with a wealth preservation focus.

"Most cryptocurrencies we see launching today are likely to fail, but there’s still a lot of money to be made if you can identify the long-term winners successfully and early," said Gouws, who has a personal interest in cryptocurrencies.I also believe the identity of such future winners is unknowable today”, said Gouws.

However, on January 13, 2018, Bitcoin was reported to be so profitable that even if the cryptocurrency fell by half, miners would still make money. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance analysts including Sophie Lu, Bitcoin remains profitable as long as its share price is worth more than R85.67.

The digital currency which currency trades at R175 672.46 had a 1 400 % increase last year. This resulted in a greater demand for electricity to run the computers used to run the computers used in the cryptocurrency mining.

“Bitcoin mining under the current price is likely to be profitable under any electricity price regime in China”, said Lu. However, there is grieve concern that miners are taking advantage of low electricity prices. According to the Digiconomist Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index, the industry uses as much power as 3.4 million US households.

China is said to be in talks of limiting power use by miners.

