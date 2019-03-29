Finance Minister Tito Mboweni introduces newly appointed SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in Pretoria on March 28, 2019. PHOTO: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG –The Black Business Council (BBC) on Friday congratulated Edward Kieswetter on his appointment as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). BBC president Sandile Zungu said Kieswetter was embarking on a challenging journey.

"Sars is an extremely important organisation that needs solid, knowledgeable, capable and tested hands to steer it forward. We are confident that Mr Kieswetter will rebuild Sars and restore its credibility, which is vital for effective tax collection," Zungu said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed Kieswetter for a term of five years with effect from May 1 on the recommendation of a selection panel appointed by the finance minister.

Kieswetter holds an MBA in Strategy and Transformation and a Masters of Commerce in South African and International Tax Law, among other qualifications.

He has worked in the public and private sectors as a senior executive at power utility Eskom, deputy commissioner of Sars and more recently as group chief executive of Alexander Forbes.

African News Agency (ANA)