JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) will be holding a roundtable discussion with the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.





The BBC said the discussion will be focused on the following points:





State Capture and Corruption in SOE’s - How will the department ensure that state officials do not fall prey of future state capture practices.





2. The Department Strategy to ensure SOE’s are profitable - Strategic models that will assist in stabilising and monitoring struggling entities to avoid reliance on the state.





3. SOE’s role in transforming the economy through procurement and promotion of local manufacturing.





4. SOC Board Appointment and Announcement.





The BBC acting President, SG Masina and Minister Pravin Gordhan will brief the media on the outcomes of the roundtable discussion.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE