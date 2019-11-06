DURBAN – While Black Friday may have originally started in the US, its worldwide popularity has soared in recent years with countries across the globe getting in on the action.
However, research has shown that the Black Friday phenomenon has grown faster in South Africa than any other country in the world.
Black Friday traditionally kick-starts the holiday shopping season. In South Africa, it has snowballed into a whirlwind of big-ticket discounts across all categories, making it the most popular time of the year to splurge.
In the past year, a couple of popular South African retailers’ pricing and advertising has come under scrutiny, making it even more important for consumers to ensure they do their homework before spending on any big-ticket items this Black Friday.
According to PriceCheck chief executive Chloe Lötter, comparison tools are just as important to retailers as they are to consumers, particularly during periods of increased online spending such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.