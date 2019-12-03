JOHANNESBURG – DPO South Africa, a South African payment service provider, believes the numbers and trends of Black Friday 2019 point to a more mature market and an industry that was better prepared.
It is also expected that Black Friday will see significant growth in the rest of Africa, come 2020.
“It is clear that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here to stay. South African shoppers have embraced the event and have planned well in advance this year. The buying patterns also show us that we are dealing with a more mature consumer,” says Peter Harvey, managing director of the DPO Group, Southern Africa, which comprises of payments solutions PayGate, PayFast and SiD Secure EFT.
Harvey says merchants kicked off the shopping holiday earlier this year, running specials from Sunday to Thursday night, ahead of the main event on Friday November 29.
PayGate numbers show that the daily transactional volume between Monday and Thursday was 50 percent greater than a normal trading day. Black Friday trading volumes spiked by 400 percent, compared to an average trading day.