Cape Town is gearing up to host the Global Entrepreneurship Congress Africa (GEC+Africa) on March 13 and 14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This groundbreaking congress, powered by the Department of Small Business Development and African Bank, is poised to spotlight Africa’s entrepreneurial prowess by connecting visionaries with global opportunities.

The GEC+Africa is a gathering of entrepreneurial champions and leaders in 43 countries on the continent, which will include international thought-leaders and practitioners who are part of a global movement to make it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. With more than 3 000 delegates confirmed to attend, as well as more than 100 investors and thousands of entrepreneurs, it is a showcase not to be missed! In an exciting turn of events, over 15 African ministers and 170 speakers are also set to grace the occasion, elevating the congress to unprecedented heights. With representation from more than 43 African countries, this isn’t just a congress – it’s an entrepreneurial powerhouse in the making.

Gathering under the theme, “Connecting Africa”, the GEC+Africa will be Africa’s most empowering platform to discuss critical issues facing the continent’s ecosystem. A wide range of topics and issues will be covered over the two-day period, with more than 170 speakers confirmed to speak. The Global Entrepreneurship Network Africa (GEN Africa), in partnership with 22 On Sloane, Africa’s largest start-up campus, is on a mission to supercharge African entrepreneurs. Throughout last year, various entrepreneurs across the continent pitched in the various regional competitions. Witness history in the making as 15 finalists step into the ring on the GEC+Africa stage, vying for prizes of up to $100 000 (R1.9 million) and the opportunity to compete in the Entrepreneurship World Cup competition.

Don’t miss out! Kizito Okechukwu is the Executive Head of 22 On Sloane, Africa’s largest start-up campus; and co-Chairperson of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Africa. * Registrations for the GEC+Africa close on Friday, March 8. Visit www.gecafrica.co