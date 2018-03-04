File image: A stack of smoked hickory ham next to a ham and pimento loaf. IOL.

CAPE TOWN - The outbreak of listeriosis may have been caused by a chicken paste, referred to as “white slime”, a meat scientist reportedly told Business Insider SA.

According to the report, the processed meat has to contain 75% of a “meat equivalent”.

White slime is deboned chicken which is made into a paste.

Notably, SA imported 202 million kilograms of “white slime” last year, of which most of it comes from Brazil.

This deboned chicken was imported at R4.1 per kg, according to the SA Poultry Association.

A professor in meat science at the University of Stellenbosch, Louw Hoffman, told the media company that he thinks that SA polony and vienna products must include some of the “white slime” to keep costs at a low.

He added that the struggle of the listeria outbreak may likely have emerged from abroad.

Meanwhile, Business Report reported that retailers across the country are running against the clock to remove ready-to-eat food products feared to be fertile carriers of the deadly listeria.

Stores such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths have said that they removed all Enterprise products from their shelves.

The Department of Basic Education has also stepped in to issue urgent alerts to schools and parents over the purchase of foods such as russians, polony, sausages, viennas and other cold meats largely consumed by pupils as part of their packed lunches.

Since the public outbreak, South African packaged goods company, Tiger Brands’ price share has fallen by 7%.

By 10:30 Monday morning Tiger brands share price had fallen sharply, losing 7.1% at 39466.

Tiger brands has announced that it will meet with the National Consumer Commission today and thereafter brief members of the media.

