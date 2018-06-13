CAPE TOWN - A BRICS delegation will be hosted by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana and the Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde at the Elsenberg Agricultural College in Stellenbosch next week.

In a statement on Wednesday, Winde said: "The programme will include exhibitions of agricultural programmes in South Africa as well as engagements with students from the institution and a farm visit."

South Africa assumed the rotational chairpersonship of BRICS from 1 January to 31 December 2018. The 2018 Summit will be a milestone for the BRICS partnership, as it represents a decade of BRICS cooperation at the highest diplomatic level.

The summit under the theme "BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution" will take place in Johannesburg in July.

- African News Agency (ANA)