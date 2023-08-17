BRICS: Russia, SA considering construction of gas power plant – Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW – Russia and South Africa were discussing joint projects in the energy sector, including the construction of a gas power plant and supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for new generating capacities, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement yesterday. Bilateral co-operation was discussed by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and South African ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka shortly before a BRICS ministerial meeting on energy, to be held in Johannesburg on August 18.

“Our countries are interested in developing mutually beneficial co-operation in the energy sector. Today, we are working out with our South African partners the possibility of building a gas power plant. We are already discussing the supply of equipment, the possibility of organising the supply of Russian LNG for effective operation of new generating capacities,” Mochalnikov said as quoted by the ministry. The sides also discussed current Russia-South Africa co-operation in trading in oil and oil products, and noted that interaction in standardisation and oil and gas equipment conformity assessment could become a new promising area. The meeting also raised the issue of increasing electricity consumption in South Africa, which requires the development of generating capacities.