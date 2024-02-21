Budget: Godongwana projects economy to grow by 1.6% backed by easing power cuts

He said, “Global growth is forecast to increase, from 3.1% this year to 3.2% in 2025. The moderate improvement is due to growth in the United States and several large emerging economies. There are downside risks from potential spikes in the global oil price, if the conflict in the Middle East escalates and if growth falters in China – the country’s largest trade partner.”

Locally, the minister went on to say that despite the improved global outlook for 2024, South Africa’s near-term growth remained hamstrung by lower commodity prices and structural constraints.

“We estimate real GDP growth of 0.6% in 2023. This is down from 0.8% growth estimated during the 2023 MTBPS. The revision is due to weaker-than-expected outcomes in the third quarter of 2023, particularly in household consumption and fixed investment. Between 2024 and 2026, growth is projected to average 1.6%. The growth outlook is supported by the expected easing of power cuts as new energy projects begin production, and as lower inflation supports household consumption and credit extension. But, there are also risks to the domestic outlook. These include persistent constraints in electricity supply, freight rail and ports; and a high sovereign credit risk. Our challenge, honourable members, is that the size of the pie is not growing fast enough to meet our developmental needs,” Godongwana said.