Budget: Godongwana says reforming SA’s energy sector is ‘bearing fruit’

“It disrupts production, operations and livelihoods. Reforming the sector will result in long term energy security. We took the necessary decisions in the past five years and these are bearing fruit,” he said during his speech.

“To promote further investments in renewable energy, this budget proposes an increase in the limit for renewable energy projects that can qualify for the carbon offsets regime, from 15 megawatts to 30 megawatts. Eskom continues to be a key role player in the electricity sector. And the debt relief plan allows the entity to focus on its core business. We will release the report on the independent review of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations in the coming week. The review was done to inform part of the conditions attached to the debt relief plan,” Godongwana said.

The minister said that the recommendations will feed into Eskom’s corporate plans to bolster accountability and oversight.