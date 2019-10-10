JOHANNESBURG - President of Business Unity South Africa, Sipho Pityana, has decried the lack of integration and the duplication of government programmes in fighting youth unemployment.
According to StatsSA, the youth aged 15–24 years are the most vulnerable in the South African labour market as the unemployment rate among this age group was 55,2 percent in the first quarter of 2019.
Speaking at Harambee’s 6th Solutions Exchange conference in Johannesburg, Pityana said one of the biggest killers of employment opportunities for the youth was the duplication of initiatives that do not speak to one another.