JOHANNESBURG – Business Unity SA (Busa) announced on Friday that it would be hosting its second Business Economic Indaba 2020 (BEI2020) on January 14.
Busa president Sipho Pityana described the event as “an important engagement with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet colleagues”.
Pityana said in a statement that Ramaphosa had accepted Busa’s invitation to attend, as well as a range of other government leaders, and the indaba has been structured to ensure a clear emphasis on real and actionable outcomes and the formation of new practical partnerships – under the theme “Activating Actual Outcomes”.
“This will be an opportunity for the government to interact with business leaders from virtually every sector of the economy,” said Pityana. “Through engagements like this, we hope to catalyse the national mood and shape 2020 into a year of decisive action on key economic reforms. Most importantly, we aim to develop new issue-specific partnerships that will rescue the economy – and South Africa with it.
“We are doing this because of our firm belief that business has a crucial role to play in ensuring South Africa’s economic and social revival. But we have to be frank, we can only do so if there is a national agenda for economic recovery, driven by a committed government, around which we can plan, support and mobilise resources,” he said.