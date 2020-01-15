JOHANNESBURG – South Africa offers an array of opportunities for Scottish businesses, with the renewable energy sector for example being ripe for collaboration, the conveners of a network established in 2019 have said.
South Africa-based Scottish entrepreneur Claire Alexander and local resident Nicola Probyn worked with the Scottish government to launch the Africa Scottish Business Network (ASBN) last November which aims to support, educate and provide opportunities for businesses from both nations.
The network has grown to a membership of 86 and is, in collaboration with the government of Scotland, helping a Scottish-owned training business expand its operations in Cape Town, upskilling the local labour force for the oil and gas industry.
The official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro, says South Africa’s exports to Scotland increased by an average annual rate of 49 percent in the period 2007 to 2016 , while imports rose by 1.9 percent per year.
Between 2003 and 2016, 11 foreign direct investment projects with a capital investment of £24.37 million were recorded between Scotland and South Africa, creating 497 jobs.