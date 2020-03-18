Businessman paid R100 000 monthly into lover's, former PIC director's account

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Lifestyle audits conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) at the request of the Commission of Inquiry into impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), have found that the behaviour of former non-executive director Sibusisiwe Zulu, was highly questionable and that there was a significant flow of funds to her account. Zulu’s live-in lover Lawrence Mulaudzi, paid R100 000 into Zulu’s account on a monthly basis between August 30 and December 5, 2018. This has emerged as a result of subsequent investigations by the Commission. In view of the serious nature of these discrepancies and discoveries, the Commission has recommended that there be further investigation into the findings and Zulu’a lifestyle. The PIC concluded two transactions that involved the same BEE company and Lawrence Mulaudzi from Kilimanjaro Capital (KiliCap). These were Tosaco and Ascendis, in terms of which an investment was to be made into Ascendis Health and Bounty Brands. Kefolile Health Investments (KHIH) was an investment vehicle.

During the review of the deal, the Commission found that R100 million, which was approved by the PIC for the purchase of shares in Ascendis, was not used for that purpose. Rather, it seemed that the R100 million had been added to the transaction fees and paid to two of Mulaudzi’s entities.

It was also established that the transaction in question was not initially approved but, according to former PIC chief executive Dr Dan Matjila, as chairperson of the Social and Economic Infrastructure and Environmental Sustainability Fund Investment Panel, Zulu, albeit after this transaction, whose personal relationship with Mualudzi was confirmed during his testimony, signed the resolution in terms of which it was resolved that the PIC would provide the funding to KHIH.

The Commission found that Zulu requested Royith Rajdhar, the head of impacting investing to bring the Ascendis transaction back for consideration by a committee that she chaired.

Meanwhile, Mualudzi asserted that he had “not attempted to influence her (Zulu’s) professional views in any way, and had never expected any undue influence from her through the positions she holds, including at the PIC”.

The report, and the above sequence of events and the eventual outcomes, raise significant concerns as to the role of non-executive directors in investment decision making, as well as undue and inappropriate influence from the Board. “Clearly, as chair of the relevant committee, Ms Zulu played a significant role, not only in getting the deal back onto the table but also in the recommendations to make the investment.”

The commission expressed concern that Mulaudzi (admitted in his testimony)had known Zulu from around 2016, but they only began a personal and intimate relationship in 2018.

“The Commission finds that there was impropriety in the Ascendis transaction due to both ineffective governance at executive level and in the functioning of the PIC Board, in that Ms Zulu participated in the PIC consideration of a transaction in which Mulaudzi had an interest.

“This is particularly important given the roles that non-executive directors play in the PIC’s transaction decision making, and the responsibilities exercised in that regard,” reads the report.

The Ascendis transaction was presented to the PIC at virtually the same time as the Tosaco transaction, yet the two appear to have been considered by the relevant PIC approval committee as two distinctly separate investments.

The commission was scathing with regard to the PIC approval conditions, stating that in this instance conditions on how the funding was to be utilised, were very specific. “Yet again, the Ascendis investment shows the PIC’s weakness, indeed failure to monitor the implementation of the decision and ensure that the funds provided were used as approved. Transaction costs were determined as R19m, yet there is a payment to Mr Mulaudzi of R79,8 million from KHIH.”

With regard to the report on Zulu, PwC noted what appeared, to the commission, to be some serious discrepancies, particularly relating to the purchase of a certain fixed property.

After she had testified before the commission, Zulu was invited to the Commissioners’ chambers where she was requested to explain the discrepancies. She undertook to provide the commission with a written explanation but failed to submit that explanation.

The legal team, according to a verbal report to the Commissioner, subsequently invited her on more than one occasion, to provide the Commission with the explanation, but she still failed to do so.

BUSINESS REPORT