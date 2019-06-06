Multi-generational lifestyle evolves into estates and neighbourhoods, where developers are creating cross-generational experiences and communities. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - While there are still families of three generations living under one roof, we are seeing this traditional multi-generational lifestyle evolve into estates and neighbourhoods, where developers are creating cross-generational experiences and communities. As it stands, multi-generational estate offerings are still gaining ground in KwaZulu-Natal, with only 6 existing lifestyle estates and newer developments introducing this concept to the market. It’s no wonder Camelot Estate followed suit with its very own retirement village; Camelot Retirement Village.

"Camelot Estate has been around since 1989 and boasts a market ranging from young families to mature residents. Furthermore, our research illustrated that within the greater Hillcrest area, stable homeowners within the 50+ age market consists of almost a hefty 70 percent," said Wicus Jacobs, Chairman of Tafta.

"Having already established its name as a luxury lifestyle estate, we believed that by including a retirement component to Camelot Estate it would have a 2-fold effect. Camelot Estate would create a multi-generational offering within KwaZulu-Natal and further diversify the ownership of homes, as well as assist retirees with finding an effortless solution in an area they are familiar with," added Jacobs.

With the rise of multi-generational offerings in South Africa, it is difficult not to acknowledge that an offering like Camelot Retirement Village has its benefits.

Camelot Retirement Village consists of 44 apartments, with 1, 1.5, 2 and 3-bedrooms from R1, 845 000. This village is positioned in the centre of Camelot Estate, where residents will have easy access to a people-centric, community-driven lifestyle.

"Camelot Estate offers ample security, but nothing quite beats the surety of knowing that you have a community surrounding you; who are close by if you need help. The design of Camelot Retirement Village not only encourages retirees to engage with like minded individuals, but it also allows them easy access to younger generations, and in some cases, their families, concluded Jacobs.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE