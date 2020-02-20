CAPE TOWN – A bold move by Cape Town to ‘break free’ from Eskom will have a great impact on its property values says Galetti CEO, John Jack.
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to ‘fix the fundamentals’ at last week’s SONA address, the breakaway from Eskom through alternate energy sources and the speeding up of licences to generate more than 1MW of power, shows clear signs of hope for the Commercial Real Estate industry.
“The property sector has been at the mercy of Eskom and new measures being put in place will see growth in real estate values the long-run,” says Jack.
“Welcoming both local and global independent sustainable power producers into the market will boost market confidence and see significant investments into South Africa. The question is, how fast can this happen, and can we afford to wait?”
“Uninterrupted power supply to Cape Town through the creation of its own power generation will see small businesses relocating from Johannesburg to Cape Town, while larger Johannesburg-based businesses would have already put plans in place to generate their own power”. Based on this, Jack predicts a land price increase towards areas like Atlantis as a commercial hub.