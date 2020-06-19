Casino stocks post euphoric gains as SA eases lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - Shares in South African gambling and leisure companies shot up on Thursday after the government surprised traders by announcing plans to ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on the sector earlier than investors expected.





Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd. was 30% higher as of 3:06 p.m. in Johannesburg, with Sun International Ltd. up 23%, City Lodge Hotels Ltd. advancing 21% and Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd. climbing 18%. President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday night that gambling establishments, hotels, restaurants, beauty salons and theaters will be allowed to reopen, as long as they stick to strict health protocols. He didn’t specify a date.



