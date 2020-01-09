CBD-infused tampons aim to ease menstrual pains









CanbiGold, a Cape Town-based company, has invented a way of infusing CBD (cannabinoids) into tampons that help ease menstrual pains. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN – CanbiGold, a Cape Town-based company, has invented a way of infusing CBD (cannabinoids) into tampons that help ease menstrual pains. According to Women’s Health Concern, four out of every five females experience period pain at some stage in their lifetime. Most women experience some discomfort during menstruation, especially on the first day, but in 5 percent to 10 percent of women the pain is severe enough to disrupt their lives. The severe pain can also lower the body’s resistance to other opportunistic ailments such as colds and flu. It added that if your mother suffered period pains, you are more likely to suffer as well. “We are creating products that have combinations of CBD extract and other herbal extracts to synergistically act against medical related disorders encountered by women of today,” Leon van der Linde, the CEO of CanbiGold, said. The development of the CBD-infused tampons followed a three step process. The first step was to create a method for infusing the CBD and herbal extracts into the tampon without the tampon “popping” prematurely. The second step was the reduction of the CDB molecular structure to a nano-size particle.

This reduced the size of the molecule 15 fold and improved the intercellular absorption from 6 percent to 90 percent. The third part was the provision of a mechanism that provides passive release of the CBD, by using density and PH manipulation of the carrier medium of the CBD.

This methodology all forms part of their intravaginal-passive release-methodology (IPRM) patent developed by CanbiGold.

Foxy Pink has signed a joint venture with CanbiGold as the distributer and supplier of the tampons, as it already distributes its tampon brand, Eva Secrets, through Clicks and Dischem. Foxy Pink source their tampons from Israel, where the tampons are made from cotton grown locally and are 100 percent organic.

Synthetic materials in tampons can cause Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) mostly associated with the use of carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and compressed beads of polyester for the super absorption of menstrual flow.

The other risk in the use of synthetic and inorganic tampons is dioxins, which are byproducts of the bleaching process involved in the manufacture of tampons. The World Health Organization categorizes dioxins as “known human carcinogens”.

“We will be focusing on the Asian and American markets, while Foxy Pink will be focusing on the European and South African market,” van der Linde added.

The tampons will go on retail for R 150.00 for a tin of 5 tampons that will be distributed at Dischem and Clicks outlets in mid-January 2020.

“We will have our own CBD offtake agreement that will start at the end of 2020 to take cannabis that is grown at our Lesotho facility for the extraction of the CBD and manufactured into the tampon infusion,” he added.

CanbiGold and the research and development team at Avacarevape Labs are the pioneers of the infusion technology and will be manufacturing the infused tampons. Canngea, an Australian company, is in the process of building a new high-tech pharmaceutical facility plant to also manufacture the tampons under license by 2021 for the Asian market.

CanbiGold is very aware of the legal constraints regarding CBD versus Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) daily dosage, but notes that additional medical benefits are obtainable by using full spectrum cannabinoids, including terpenes and potential synergistic additives, which can enhance the desired medicinal effects of CBD at lowered dosages.

The tampons are aimed at combatting a myriad of medical conditions by treatment through the IPRM technology developed by CanbiGold. Premenstrual syndrome and menstrual period syndrome such as pain, cramps and headaches are also addressed. In addition, they can combat vaginal yeast, atrophic vaginitis and endometriosis, which can cause pain before menstruation and painful sexual intercourse.

CannbiGold’s ultimate goal is the development of tampons that will help with HIV prevention by designing a special tampon and ingredients that changes the protein structure of the vaginal cell wall that can safely prevent the attachment and infusion of the HIV virus onto the vaginal lining.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the HIV epidemic is disproportionally affecting women as they make up 60 percent of those living with HIV in the region.

BUSINESS REPORT