Celebrating SA’s women of substance at BPI awards: The path to a better future

On September 6, the Broad Pool of Ideas (BPI) held an awards ceremony. It was the first physical congregation of members after almost two-and-half years of Covid-19.

Story continues below Advertisement

This after the pandemic created conditions for virtual congregations via the gift of information technology. However, in-person events are much more invigorating, enabling the flow of ideas non-stop. I chatted to business guru Dr Hlengani Mathebula, who was the chairperson of the awards proceedings, about the wealth and range of exchange on the BPI platform. In this library of exchange is the remaking of South Africa.

The BPI bestowed a spectrum of awards to women who had done things, which in their own mind and opinion might have not been big, but in the eyes of observers have been life changing to humanity. Those nominated for the awards were people who have made significant contributions to the lives of others and represented iconic role models that inspired many. This is significant in our South African milieu, where corruption and greed are the order of the day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Former first lady Mama Zanele Mbeki was in the “church” to hand over the awards. Former President Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele. On arrival at the parking lot in the basement, I had the pleasure of shaking hands with Justice Navi Pillay, who showered me with praises for my role as the former statistician-general. How do you reciprocate accolades with one whose lifetime contribution has been much larger than life to humanity especially at their greatest moment of need?

Story continues below Advertisement

For her lifetime contribution at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), the BPI recognised Justice Pillay. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, addressing journalists upon her arrival in Harare, Sunday, May, 20, 2012. Image: AP Photo, Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi. Mathebula hosted an insightful chat with her. And while she revealed her octogenarian status, she hardly looked it with her busy bee life!

Story continues below Advertisement

Justice Pillay was moved by the experiences at the ICTR. In many instances, when victims were asked how many family members they had lost in the genocide, they would give numbers in the hundreds. This was the scale of disruption of village life in Rwanda. Her insights into the commitment to rights and fight against gender-based violence and discrimination of victims of sexual violence on the basis of their sex has been extraordinary. While appreciating the complexities facing other countries as well, Justice Pillay was scathing about the practice of politics in South Africa, yet hopeful about the future of the country.

Salukazi Hlongwane, who was my senior at the National University of Lesotho, and who was later in the same department of Economic Affairs in Bophuthatswana as me where she had a very short stint, was also a recipient. Also a leading light was Nolitha Fakude, the chairperson of Anglo American SA, who delivered a keynote address about the war in South Africa. This as femicide and infanticide continues unabated in the country, a blight on South Africa, and just as the nation celebrated Women’s Month in August. She challenged the BPI to speak out and act decisively against this scourge engulfing our country with no end in sight.

Fakude said she was encouraged by the actions of the BPI platform. South Africa certainly has people, and especially women, of substance, who are very capable and ready to fix the maladies that our dismal political governance has plunged us skull-first into. They are in justice, business, sports, education and more.