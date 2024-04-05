Charlene Louw appointed CEO of Beer Association of South Africa

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) said yesterday that Charlene Louw had been appointed as its new CEO. Louw has extensive experience in commercial and corporate law for more than 20 years. After practising as an attorney, she moved on to senior roles in the energy and private security sector. She also held leadership positions in public-facing entities such as the Road Accident Fund and Pikitup.

The beer industry is a significant contributor to the economy. It supports more than R70 billion gross value added to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), representing R1 in every R79 of South Africa’s GDP. It supports the livelihoods of nearly 250 000 people. Basa's members are Heineken SA, South African Breweries, United National Breweries and the Craft Brewers' Association of South Africa. “It is an honour to help shape this vital industry's goals and priorities, and continue to showcase the economic value of beer... beer holds a unique place in our culture, heritage and traditions. It is a beverage that brings people together,” she said in a statement.

She said part of her vision for Basa was a renewed focus on establishing a culture of responsible drinking, as well as stimulating the beer economy through small, medium and micro enterprise development in the craft beer sector. Patricia Pillay, who recently stepped down as CEO, said Louws’ experience and background would bring a fresh perspective to the beer industry. “With so many role-players and stakeholders up and down the beer industry's value chain, it is essential to invest time and effort in relationships. We must work toward a regulatory and legislative environment that unlocks the industry's true potential in terms of job creation and economic growth,” said Louw.