Checkers Sixty60 has upped its e-commerce game as it announces that it's beta testing the new and improved version of its app, enabling customers to shop for more than 10 000 larger Hyper products, with same-day delivery scheduled within a 60-minute time slot. The move comes hot on the heels of Amazon's launch in South Africa more than a week ago.

With a new fleet of eye-catching Hyper delivery vans, Checkers says its Sixty60 product offering now extends beyond groceries to include larger items, ranging from camping and outdoor gear to small appliances, baby products, toys, kitchen and home electronics and gardening and pool equipment – all at supermarket prices. Delivery is free during beta testing and will remain free for Xtra Savings Plus subscribers, it says. Neil Schreuder, the Chief of Strategy and Innovation for the Shoprite Group, said, “We’re confident that the next iteration of Sixty60 will again disrupt online retail in South Africa. Our precision delivery promise means no more waiting at home all day for your general merchandise order to arrive.

As with the launch of Checkers Sixty60 in 2019, the national roll-out will follow a phased approach after beta testing to ensure a seamless customer experience, says Checkers. Picture: Supplied “Customers can now choose the 60-minute time slot in which they’d like their Hyper delivery to arrive, with the same to-the-minute driver tracking they’ve become accustomed to on their grocery orders.” The new Sixty60 app is currently available to customers who live in the following areas in Cape Town: Kuils River, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Bellville, Goodwood, Edgemead, Milnerton, Century City, Table View, Blouberg, Parklands, Rondebosch, Observatory, Gardens, Sea Point and Camps Bay. As with the launch of Checkers Sixty60 in 2019, the national roll-out will follow a phased approach after beta testing to ensure a seamless customer experience, says Checkers.

The roll-out is well timed as the retailer is expected to face fierce competition from newcomer to the South African market, Amazon.co.za. According to commentary in the “Online Retail in South Africa 2024” report released earlier this month, the launch of the new online shopping portal was “probably the most momentous event in the local e-commerce industry since the launch of Checkers Sixty60 in 2020”. MD Arthur Goldstuck says Amazon will have to distinguish itself through the effective fulfilment of orders, speed of delivery, a range that exceeds the competition and its treatment of suppliers.