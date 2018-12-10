DURBAN – Five South African retail banks have updated their fee schedules for 2019 according to BusinessTech.
Banks such as First National Bank and Capitec will be updating their fee schedules in June 2019 and February 2019 while Old Mutual Money Account fees have been in effect since October 2018.
The tables below show the changes in fees for South Africa's five major banks are taking into consideration the April 2018 change in VAT to 15 percent. The accounts used are the respective banks' mid-market accounts where relevant.
The calculations below are based on a R500 transaction which according to the banks is the most common range for cash transactions in South Africa.
Absa
|Absa Gold Cheque Account
|2018 Fees (15%VAT)
|R500 transaction in
|2019 Fees
|R500 in transaction in 2019
|Change from 2018 to 2019
|Withdrawal (Native)
|R4.54 + R1.41/R100
|R11.59
|R4.50 + R1.50/100
|R12.00
|+3.5%
|Withdrawal (Other)
|R10.59 + R1.41/R100
|R17.64
|R10.50 + R1.50/100
|R18.00
|+2.0%
|Withdrawal (POS)
|R4.54
|R4.54
|R4.50
|R4.50
|-1.0%
|Deposit ATM
|R4.54 + R1.41/R100
|R11.59
|R4.5 + R1.60/R100
|R12.50
|+7.9%
|Debit order (internal)
|Free
|Free
|-
|Debit order (external)
|R18.16
|R19.00
|+4.6%
|Account fee (PAYT)
|R45.39
|R48.00
|+5.6%
Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Elite Account
|2018 Fees (15%VAT)
|R500 transaction in
|2019 Fees
|R500 in transaction in 2019
|Change from 2018 to 2019
|Withdrawal (Native)
|R1.82/R100
|R9.10
|R1.85/R100
|R9.25
|+1.6%
|Withdrawal (Other)
|R8.07 + R1.82/R100
|R17.17
|R9.00 + R1.85/R100
|R18.25
|+6.3%
|Withdrawal (POS)
|R1.82
|R1.82
|R2.00
|R2.00
|+9.9%
|Deposit ATM
|R1.82/R100
|R9.10
|R1.85/R100
|R9.25
|+1.6%
|Debit order (internal)
|R4.54
|R4.50
|-1.0%
|Debit order (external)
|R16.64
|R18.00
|+8.2%
|Account fee (PAYT)
|R60.53
|R65.00
|+7.4%
Nedbank
|Nedbank Savvy Account
|2018 Fees (15%VAT)
|R500 transaction in
|2019 Fees
|R500 in transaction in 2019
|Change from 2018 to 2019
|Withdrawal (Native)
|R5.00 + R1.51/R100
|R12.55
|R2.00/R100
|R10.00
|-20.3%
|Withdrawal (Other)
|R12.57 + R1.51/R100
|R20.12
|R8.00 + R2.00/R100
|R18.00
|-10.5%
|Withdrawal (POS)
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|-
|Deposit (Intelligent depositor ATM)
|R1.00/R100
|R5.00
|R1.00/R100
|R5.00
|-
|Debit order (internal)
|Free
|Free
|-
|Debit order (external)
|Free
|Free
|-
|Account fee
|R107.00
|R110.00
|+2.8%
First National Bank
|FNB Gold Cheque Account
|2017/2018 Fees
|R500 transaction in 2017/2018
|2018/2019 Fees
|R500 in transaction in 2018/2019
|Change from 2018 to 2019
|Withdrawal (Native)
|R1.85/R100
|R9.25
|R1.90/R100
|R9.50
|+2.7%
|Withdrawal (Other)
|R8.00 + R1.85/R100
|R17.25
|R8.00 + R2.00/R100
|R18.50
|+7.25%
|Withdrawal (POS)
|R1.40
|R1.40
|R1.60
|R1.60
|+14.3%
|Deposit (ATM)
|R0.90 per R100
|R4.50
|R0.95/R100
|R4.75
|+5.6%
|Debit order (internal)
|Free
|-
|Free
|-
|-
|Debit order (external)
|Free
|Free
|-
|Account fee
|R105.00
|R105.00
Capitec
|Capitec Global One
|2017/2018 Fees
|R500 transaction in 2017/2018
|2018/2019 Fees
|R500 in transaction in 2018/2019
|Change from 2018 to 2019
|Withdrawal (Native)
|R6.00
|R6.00
|R6.50
|R6.50
|+8.3%
|Withdrawal (Other)
|R8.50
|R8.50
|R8.75
|R8.75
|+2.9%
|Withdrawal (POS)
|R1.50
|R1.50
|R1.60
|R1.60
|+6.7%
|Deposit (ATM)
|R0.90 per R100
|R4.50
|R0.95/R100
|R4.75
|+5.5%
|Account fee
|R5.50
|R5.75
Follow the Business Report on Instagram here
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE