China’s Trina Solar a key partner in SA’s biggest solar project Mooi Plaats

TRINA Solar, an international PV and energy storage solutions company, has partnered with China Energy International Group and China Gezhouba Group to power the Mooi Plaats 283MW ground photovoltaic power plant project in the Northern Cape, which will become South Africa’s biggest solar project. The project is financed by EDF Renewables, in conjunction with South Africa's local financial institutions, a statement from Trina said yesterday.

Solar power projects are growing fast in South Africa – in February over 1000MW of renewable energy projects, mostly solar, were registered with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, a figure almost two-thirds of the 1 664MW of renewable energy that registered in the whole of 2022. According to News24, the second-biggest solar project is a 149.3MW solar plant in Limpopo by the company Bolobedu Solar Farm. Trina said yesterday the Mooi Plaats project would harness the power of 416 325 panels. With a project duration of 22 months, the power generated from the project would be connected to the Koruson substation, 12km away via a 132 kV transmission line.

“We are proud to partner with China Energy International Group and China Gezhouba Group to bring this groundbreaking project to fruition,” Bao Yang, the president, global salesand marketing at Trina Solar, said in the statement. “With a total capacity of 283MW, the Mooi Plaats PV power plant project is considered the largest single PV power plant project in South Africa and is set to make a substantial impact on the region’s energy landscape,” he said. “This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to driving sustainable development and powering the future of energy in South Africa,” said Yang.

“We are excited to join forces with Trina Solar on this landmark project,” said Hu Yuhong, general manager at China Energy International Group South Africa. Chen Zhipei, the project manager of Mooi Plaats project, at China Gezhouba Group, said that as a leading player in the global energy sector they were proud to contribute their expertise to the project, which would not only deliver clean, reliable power but also drive economic growth and job creation in the region. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar Co is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. On June 10, 2020, Trina Solar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.