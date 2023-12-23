Christmas wishes for feasting, relaxation, and no family fights, say Pick n Pay shoppers

South Africans are gearing up for a festive season filled with feasting, relaxation, and a few cautious family dynamics, according to a recent snap survey by Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers. Despite a tough year, the majority of respondents remain optimistic about Christmas, outnumbering pessimists two to one.

While many are upbeat for the holiday season, 70% plan to have a staycation, as they feel the impact of the rising cost of living. The survey aimed to understand customers' plans for the upcoming holidays and how they planned to spend them. “What was interesting about the survey was that there was no single recipe for success as to what makes a great Christmas or festive meal,” Andrew Mills, Chief Marketing Officer at Pick n Pay said.

As families plan their Christmas feasts, almost half of respondents intend to make it a collaborative effort, urging everyone to contribute. The timeless debate of 'to braai or not to braai' divides opinions, with 36% dismissing it as unconventional, while 37% prepare to fire up the coals for a unique Christmas experience. Some respondents enjoy some convenience to lighten the load – but only on certain items – with the majority saying they are inclined towards pre-cut vegetables and salads, but only a third are thinking of getting ready-made meals or roasts as part of the Christmas meal.

While Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers expressed a universal desire for quality time with loved ones during Christmas, there was a lurking concern about the potential for festive family dramas over turkey and trifle. Many want to lighten the load after a challenging year, and the survey indicates a strong emphasis on enjoying family time and finding moments of rest, says Mils. “Food often takes centre stage this time of year, and as the survey revealed, preferences for this can vary. But ultimately, customers want a special day that is fun and festive, without the hassle, so we made sure we have catered for all food desires and preferences so there are no family feuds over the food, only cherished memories.”