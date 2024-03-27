Cities and towns are ground zero for a just, climate-resilient future

By Jazmin Burgess and Dhesigen Naidoo As the climate emergency becomes more prevalent in South Africa’s cities, mayors have a unique opportunity to lead a just transition – one that tackles the climate crisis while protecting workers and communities and creating a just society.

Cities are at the coalface of the climate emergency, witnessing the harshest impacts on workers and communities. From flooding to heatwaves, crumbling infrastructure, and strained livelihoods, these daily experiences expose the inequalities and vulnerability of millions to climate change impacts. This week, C40 Cities, the Presidential Climate Commission, and the South African Local Government Association convened representatives from South African cities, municipalities, and civil society to explore urban solutions for implementing a just transition and enhancing city resilience. Mayors are uniquely positioned to make a just transition a reality. They lead where emissions are cut, and communities are protected. South African cities control vital sectors for realising the national just transition vision – transport, construction, and waste management, and increasingly, renewable energy. This is people’s power.

Cities should and are stepping up Our cities stand as beacons within the global C40 Cities network, demonstrating and inspiring others on how to transition to a net-zero economy while alleviating poverty, addressing social injustices and ensuring that no one is left behind. Cities are where the rubber hits the road, with social dialogue essential for a just transition. As the closest level of government to residents, mayors are beginning to lead the charge for equity, prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable.

Jazmin Burgess, director, Inclusive Climate Action, C40 Cities. Photo: Supplied Whether it is Ekurhuleni undertaking the process to establish South Africa’s first Local Just Transition Forum or Johannesburg’s Waste Pickers Empowerment Programme, these continue to empower workers, businesses, and vulnerable communities in shaping the climate-resilient future they want. Municipalities must lead the roll-out of rooftop solar installation in housing projects, and social ownership of renewable projects by residents should be embraced to reignite hope and new opportunities. Automotive centres such as Tshwane and Gqeberha must ensure that they keep their automotive manufacturing competitiveness ready to service the new energy vehicle (NEVs) demand and minimising the losses associated with the impending phase-out of internal combustion engines (ICEs).

The pay-offs of inclusive climate action are tangible South African cities understand that climate action goes together with poverty reduction, the creation of decent jobs, and fortifying community resilience. The eThekwini Community Care Centre offers migrants legal aid, housing support, and job opportunities through its permaculture garden, while Tshwane trains young women in smart small-scale agriculture, thus addressing food security demand.

Considering the rapid economic growth of our metros, a huge share of these jobs will be located within cities. In cities, initiatives focused on climate action foster the creation of equitable and green jobs. Take, for instance, Cape Town’s Atlantis Greentech Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which has already attracted R700 million in investment and generated 322 permanent jobs. There are further plans to attract R6 billion in investments and create 3 000 additional jobs by 2030. This initiative proves the urban potential. C40 research shows that by 2030, more than 1.8 million jobs could be supported and created in our South African urban centres through ambitious climate action.

Safeguarding communities Cities face the brunt of extreme heat, flooding, and water insecurity. Again, our mayors are ahead of the curve, weaving just transition principles into their resilience plans and projects. Ekurhuleni’s Greening Project, for instance, not only combats climate impacts, but also provides green jobs for at-risk youth. Dhesigen Naidoo, Climate Adaptation lead at the Presidential Climate Commission. Photo: Supplied Mayors, partnering with various stakeholders, are sharpening the national vision of a just transition and local action. By showing how they can contribute to the realisation of South Africa’s Just Transition Framework, cities can turn climate and equality aspirations into realities.

Collaboration spurs action and we need a seismic shift – one that champions not just climate action, but a just transition that leaves no one behind. This is the moment. Our climate ambition could be built on a sound foundation of a locally led Just Urban Transition on the vital condition that we empower and support local government leadership to pioneer the move to prosperous, equitable, and climate-resilient cities and towns. The collective solutions we pioneer will build a future that is not only greener, but fairer for all who call South Africa and Earth home.