DURBAN - Companies must seize the opportunities resulting from increased bilateral trade talks with Germany, South Africa's foreign economic representative in Germany, Jacob Moatshe, said on Friday.
He was speaking during the official opening of the South African Pavilion at the Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin.
Moatshe said that while trade statistics were in favour of Germany, South Africa was narrowing the deficit.
Bilateral trade between the nations has risen from €15-billion in 2016 to €18-billion in 2018.
“To put some kind of perspective in the whole thing, you need to look at the position of Germany within the global space. It ranks as the third largest importer of agricultural and food products in the world, and this places them as one of our key important markets within Europe. It also ranks as the second biggest global trade partner to South Africa after China and is the fourth largest global economy,” he said.