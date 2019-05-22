File photo: Denis Farrell

JOHANNESBURG – The Compensation Fund (CF) is set to introduce a new electronic Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (e-COID) claims management solution. This is according to a report by SAnews.gov.za, which further reported that the ITC system, which will be introduced in September, intended to improve the ease of doing business.

Compensation Fund Commissioner Vuyo Mafata said the organisational restructuring started more than two years ago following the massive backlogs in the claims process was beginning to yield results.

He said the CF has during the period embarked on a process of decentralisation of its services, opened new claims processing centres, appointed medical adjudicators in its processes and moved to online platforms.

“We will soon enter the second phase of our restructuring. The focus is on what we do in provinces. We want to be responsive to the needs of our clients. We are not where we were in the past, yet we are not where we want to be,” Mafata said.

Mafata was addressing a breakfast networking session in partnership with the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ).

The engagement is part of fulfilling the objective of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with ELIDZ. The engagement is also part of the Compensation Fund’s national roadshow to interact with its stakeholders and to improve relations.

Precious Mdlokovana, Compensation Fund Deputy Director: Information Technology, said the CF’s information communication technology (ICT) modernisation journey is well underway, and it will improve online registration processes.

This modernisation process will also introduce a new system to replace the current uMehluko online claims platform.

“There have been challenges with past and previous claims systems. The upcoming modernisation system will have benefits such as faster turnaround, correct workflows, open communications and provide for timeous payments, among others,” she said.

The Compensation Fund is a public entity of the Department of Labour, which provides compensation for disablement caused by occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees, or for death resulting from injuries or diseases.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE