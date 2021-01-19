Condolences on the passing of UIF’s Dr Welcome Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Employment and Labour expressed condolences on the passing of Dr Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande.

Nzimande was appointed as chairperson of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) advisory board in January 2013, and guided the board to fulfil its mandate of advising the Minister of Employment and Labour on unemployment insurance policy and the creation of schemes to alleviate the effects of unemployment.

As chairperson of the board he guided the initial process that led to the amendment of the Unemployment Insurance Act, which was passed in 2016 to, among others, extend the coverage to public servants and people in learnerships, extend the claim period for unemployment benefits from six to 12 months and set the income replacement rate for maternity benefits to the present 66 percent flat rate.

The UIF board, under his chairpersonship, was also instrumental in the launch of the R7.9 billion training programme in April 2019.

Paying tribute to him, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said Nzimande was a very compassionate man who led the UIF board with great distinction and aplomb.