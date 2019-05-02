DURBAN – Due to the overwhelming sales success of Lush, the development has broken ground and construction has now officially commenced just 11 months since launch. Situated within Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate in Sheffield Beach, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Lush offers condo-style living in modern apartments and Villas.

As an entry point into the gated Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate, Lush has attracted both first-time home buyers looking for the peaceful life within a secure family estate as well as smart investors looking to earn a strong rental return and capitalise on the market’s demand for secure estate living.

For many first-time home buyers the uptake at Lush is spurred due to Lush benefitting from robust estate security by virtue of being within Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate, but also due to having unrestricted access to all the facilities contained within Elaleni which includes two Clubhouses, natural dams, an endemic fig forest and a 1.3km forest boardwalk.





Based on the capital appreciation earned by the homes with Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate, Investors are likely to see a similar growth trajectory in a relatively short period.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE