Consumers are paying more for basic items in 2023 as the household food basket hits R4 917

It’s a new year but consumers are still suffering the same impact of inflation from 2022. According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity (PMBEJD) Household Affordability Index for January 2023, the average cost of the household food basket is R4 917.42.

It should be noted that in December 2022 the food basket was calculated to be R4 853.18. This means that in just one month consumers are paying an addition R64.25 or 13% for basic food goods. If you compare it to January 2022, consumers were paying R4 401.02. They are now paying R4 917.42 in January 2023. This translates to an increase of R516.40 or 11.7%. The PMBEJD states that the following foods increased in price:

Potatoes: a 10kg bag increased by 28%;

White sugar: by 5%;

Cabbage: by 8%;

Carrots: by 6%;

Apples: by 5%;

Oranges: by 6%;

Boerewors: by 9%;

Curry powder: by 12%;

Stock cubes: by 7%;

Soup: by 5%. Samp, salt, tea, eggs, chicken feet, chicken livers, beef, tomatoes, spinach, green pepper, tinned pilchards, bananas, cooking oil, margarine and brown bread all increased by 3%, according to PMBEJD’s research. HOW DIFFERENT PROVINCES ARE IMPACTED The PMBEJD states that in January food baskets decreased in Joburg and Springbok.

Food baskets increased, however, in Durban, Cape Town and Pietermaritzburg. “The Joburg basket decreased by R3.73 (-0.1%) month-on-month, and increased by R439.10 (9.9%) year-on-year, to R4 873.28 in January 2023. The Durban basket increased by R58.99 (1.2%) month-on-month, and increased by R464.27 (10.3%) year-on-year, to R4 974.99 in January 2023,” the PMBEJD said. “The Cape Town basket increased by R171.14 (3.6%) month-on-month, and increased by R644.49 (15%) year-on-year, to R4 948.47 in January 2023. The Cape Town basket experienced hikes in maize meal (up 6%) and oil (up 10%), and higher potato, meat and bread prices.

"The Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R177.67 (3.8%) month-on-month, and increased by R597.91 (14.1%) year-on-year, to R4 850.97 in January 2023." Disclaimer: The Household Affordability Index compiled by PMBEJD tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.