JOHANNESBURG - Efforts to clean up Eskom got off to a promising star after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said it would advance a R5billion bridging facility to the power utility for one month.





The South African opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) however, have hit out at this rescue, stating that the R5bn bridging facility may have violated the organisation’s investment mandate which bars it from investing in non-investment grade assets.





The loan provides much-needed funding to the beleaguered Eskom, which is battling deteriorating liquidity. The power utility urgently needs R20bn by the end of its financial year on March 31. The PIC, a state-owned financier, said the loan would fund Eskom’s operations during this month.

It said Eskom approached it for a loan, citing enormous liquidity constraints, which were threatening its going concern status. In the six months ended September 30 last year, Eskom’s liquid assets decreased from R30bn at the end of September 2016 to R9bn. Also read: ANALYSIS: PIC R5bn loan to Eskom

The DA said in a statement, " In May 2016, the PIC provided the Standing Committee on Finance with a document marked ‘Private and Confidential’ which set out the organisation’s investment mandate. Part of that mandate includes:





“…the ultimate objective of generating sustainable returns for the clients on whose behalf the PIC invests.”





“…any investment that is misaligned with the mandate cannot be funded.”





"PIC client mandates provide for investing in listed and unlisted instruments with the former allowing solely for investment grade instruments."



