Dangote pledges N200m towards fighting coronavirus in Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG - The Aliko Dangote Foundation has pledged N200 million (about US$548,000) to support the Nigerian government's efforts towards curbing the spread of COVID-19, a disease from the new coronavirus first detected in China.

The foundation's intervention is considered the largest single donation by a corporate organization in the country since Nigeria recorded its first case of the disease last month.

ADF managing director and CEO Zouera Youssoufou said the foundation had earmarked N124 million to support facilities in preventing, assessing and responding to health events at Nigerian points of entry. The foundation would also provide facilities worth N36 million to support the government’s surveillance and epidemiology efforts.

The ADF is the philanthropic endeavour of Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangota, the richest man in Africa.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has previously lauded Dangote for his contributions towards fighting Ebola and polio in Nigeria.





Closer to home, The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will be part of a multi-disciplinary team instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to repatriate citizens from the COVID-19 hit city of Wuhan in China.