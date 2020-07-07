Demand in industrial, retail and office markets has weakened, FNB survey shows

CAPE TOWN – The industrial property market is the strongest of the three major commercial property sectors, but there has been a weakening of demand in the industrial, retail and office markets. This was according to the latest FNB Property Broker Survey for the second quarter, compiled by FNB Commercial Property sector strategist John Loos. The views of commercial property brokers in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ethekwini, Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay were sampled for the survey. Demand for industrial property was stronger in the three coastal metros, Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and Ethekwini, with Gauteng metro regions the area of relative weakness and with Johannesburg being especially weak. Nelson Mandela Bay and Ethekwini were perceived to be the strongest industrial property markets, but Ethekwini and Cape Town were believed to be the most sought-after cities in terms of retail property demand, while demand for offices was viewed as the best in Cape Town.

Commercial property markets were generally viewed to be the weakest in Gauteng, especially greater Johannesburg.

Nelson Mandela Bay was the weakest retail property market.

In all three property classes, occupied properties were reported to sell faster than vacant properties.

The brokers also strongly leaned towards an increasingly oversupplied market in all 3 sectors.

“The industrial market possesses the lowest percentage of respondents, ie 67 percent perceiving supply to exceed demand, whereas 91 percent perceive supply to exceed demand in retail property and 87 percent in the case of the office property market,” the survey noted.

The average time on the market for occupied industrial properties was 19.74 weeks, slightly quicker than 23.58 weeks in the case of office, and 25.28 weeks for retail space, bearing in mind also the impact of Covid-19.

Vacant industrial properties, too, averaged the shortest average time on the market of 24.39 weeks.

The estimates for industrial property’s time on the market prior to sales, was the shortest of the three sectors.

When the brokers were asked if they perceived the average time on the market to have “increased”, “decreased” or “stayed the same” over the past six months, the dominant perception was that the average time on market had increased, which was the response one would expect at a time of deep recession.

