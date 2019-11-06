Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina welcomes Procter & Gamble’s R300 million investment









Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina, said the commissioning of the new facility, which is an additional line to the existing facility in Kempton Park, was a giant step forward. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN – The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina welcomed the R300 million investment by US consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) in a new Always sanitary pads manufacturing plant which has created 300 jobs. Speaking at the launch of the plant in Kempton Park Gina said the commissioning of the new manufacturing facility, which is additional line to the existing facility in Kempton Park, was a giant step forward. “We are giving practical implementation to our investment mobilisation drive. I am pleased that we are now seeing the fruits of our investment mobilisation drive and that throughout the year, there have been a number of projects completed and launched,” said Gina. P&G said it had delivered on a commitment announced last year by investing R300 million in a manufacturing facility in South Africa. It said the investment in the Kempton Park site had increased employment at the facility by 30 percent and included upgrades to P&G’s Pampers production facilities. “The facility is a zero waste to landfill site and the latest energy saving initiatives means that even with the additional manufacturing demand of a new product line, energy consumption has not increased,” the company said.

Gina said the P&G investment demonstrated the commitment of P&G to continue to grow and contribute to South Africa’s growth and region in addition to more than R1 billion that had already been invested by P&G since 2009.

“We are seeing a new additional manufacturing facility being introduced for the Always sanitary pads, and we are also witnessing an additional line being added to the Pampers production line bringing the latest in the innovation and technology to South Africa,” added Gina.

She emphasised that the sixth administration of the South African government was committed to working in partnership with the private sector, labour and civil society to unlock growth, create jobs and build an inclusive economy.

“In demonstrating government’s commitment, National Treasury this year announced zero VAT rate on sanitary pads which P&G advocated strongly for and through the robust and dynamic partnership between government and industry.

“We are pleased to see the commitment of P&G to the empowerment of women and girls. As the dti we are pleased to see that there is a strong focus on women entrepreneurship, investing in SMMEs and a partnership with WEConnect to empower women entrepreneurs, the backbone of the SA economy,” stressed Gina.

Gina also welcomed the release of the 2019 edition of the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), which indicated that South Africa’s overall ranking improved from 67 out of 140 nations in 2018 to position 60 out 141 nations in 2019.

BUSINESS REPORT