Did you manage to buy a ticket from FlySafair for R10?

Cash-strapped consumers battling the cost-of-living crisis in the country looked to strike it lucky with a cheap flight from low-cost airline FlySafair on Wednesday. This comes as FlySafair held its annual sale where tickets for some flights cost just R10.

The airline said that it would be selling 50 000 seats on some of their local flights. The company said that in the first 20 minutes of the sale, more than 2 428 tickets had been sold for R10. FlySafair said that it was expecting upwards of one million people trying their luck for the R10 flights special ahead of the sale.

The airline further said that this was a part of its 10-year birthday celebration. Last year, the same promotion went for R9 a ticket and in 2022, it was R8 for a ticket. Like in previous years, FlySafair has an online waiting room active to protect its website, as more than a million South Africans are expected to visit the website in hopes of securing a R10 ticket.

This will be up to the luck of the draw, as the waiting room will randomly let only a few customers onto the site each minute. Customers looking to take advantage of the deal need to note that you can only book flights through the airline’s website. All customers will be given just a 10-minute session to book their flights once they are on the website.

Every year, the sale manages to top trending news online, as customers share online how they are using multiple devices, just to try to make the odds in their favour to exit the waiting room. The FlySafair App will be available for normal bookings, for those not looking for a R10 ticket. Many customers took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement about the sale.