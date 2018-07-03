Picture: Picasa.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Collective Bargaining Council (PSCBC) has published its latest salary scales for members who work in the health, engineering and other associated fields in South Africa.

After a long negotiation period with Government, the PSCBC and government finally agreed to a salary increase of between 7% and 6% (depending on level) for 2018, with a 2019 and 2020 salary increase up to projected CPI+1%.

Additionally, Government had to find an agreeable level at which to hike salaries for public servants, while facing demands to cut the government wage bill.

While these salary increases apply to the majority of public servants, there are a few groups that are exempt.

Exempted groups include:

1. Senior management (pay levels above 13),

2. The South African Police Service, and 

3. The National Prosecuting Authority.

All other public servants employed in terms of the Public Service Act, which do not have an occupation-specific dispensation, are also covered under a general package.

For these employees, their salary for 2018 will range from,

1. R89,631 (level 1) to R523,818 level 10 for lower pay levels, 

2. Between R697,011 (level 11) and R973,047 (level 12) for the higher levels covered by the agreements.

Here are salary ranges (level 1 to level 12) for different professions:

Nursing
Occupation 2018 salary range
Professional Nurse R198 462 – R459 294
Staff Nurse R161 376 – R280 437
Assistant Nurse R124 788 – R216 861

Legal
Occupation 2018 salary range
State Law Advisor R725 487 – R1 460 616
Senior Legal Administrator R461 817 – R1 084 437
Estate Controller R186 828 – R448 269
Assistant State Attorney R386 250 – R805 179
Specialist Attorney R1 221 633 – R1 853 499
Engineering
Occupation 2018 salary range
Production Engineer R679 338 – R1 036 557
Chief Engineer R991 281 – R1 880 367
Specialist Engineer R1 459 887 – R2 086 908
Surveyor, QS, Architect or Town Planner R514 284 – R976 635
Scientist R506 682 – R893 175
Specialist Scientist R1 185 210 – R1 694 244
Technologist R298 050 – R527 772
Technician R253 026 – R448 035
Artisan R117 621 – R384 078

Social Services
Occupation 2018 salary range
Social Worker R242 553 – R549 837
Community Developer R204 951 – R409 137
Policy Developer R289 614 – R549 837
Child and Youth Care R132 729 – R249 831
Medical
Occupation 2018 salary range
Paramedic R239 532 – R492 309
Medical Officer R780 612 – R1 295 025
Dentist R630 171 – R840 942
Medical Specialist R1 051 368 – R1 744 191
Pharmacist R436 359 – R828 507

Here are what contacted professionals can charge per hour:

Occupation Sessional charge (per hour)
Medical Officer R376 – R498
Medical Specialist R506 – R671
Dentist R365 – R498
Physiotherapist / Optometrist / Nutritionist etc R199 – R274
Psychologist R325 – R442


