CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Collective Bargaining Council (PSCBC) has published its latest salary scales for members who work in the health, engineering and other associated fields in South Africa.

After a long negotiation period with Government, the PSCBC and government finally agreed to a salary increase of between 7% and 6% (depending on level) for 2018, with a 2019 and 2020 salary increase up to projected CPI+1%.

Additionally, Government had to find an agreeable level at which to hike salaries for public servants, while facing demands to cut the government wage bill.

While these salary increases apply to the majority of public servants, there are a few groups that are exempt.

Exempted groups include:

1. Senior management (pay levels above 13),

2. The South African Police Service, and

3. The National Prosecuting Authority.

All other public servants employed in terms of the Public Service Act, which do not have an occupation-specific dispensation, are also covered under a general package.

For these employees, their salary for 2018 will range from,

1. R89,631 (level 1) to R523,818 level 10 for lower pay levels,

2. Between R697,011 (level 11) and R973,047 (level 12) for the higher levels covered by the agreements.

Here are salary ranges (level 1 to level 12) for different professions:

Nursing Occupation 2018 salary range Professional Nurse R198 462 – R459 294 Staff Nurse R161 376 – R280 437 Assistant Nurse R124 788 – R216 861

Legal Occupation 2018 salary range State Law Advisor R725 487 – R1 460 616 Senior Legal Administrator R461 817 – R1 084 437 Estate Controller R186 828 – R448 269 Assistant State Attorney R386 250 – R805 179 Specialist Attorney R1 221 633 – R1 853 499 Engineering Occupation 2018 salary range Production Engineer R679 338 – R1 036 557 Chief Engineer R991 281 – R1 880 367 Specialist Engineer R1 459 887 – R2 086 908 Surveyor, QS, Architect or Town Planner R514 284 – R976 635 Scientist R506 682 – R893 175 Specialist Scientist R1 185 210 – R1 694 244 Technologist R298 050 – R527 772 Technician R253 026 – R448 035 Artisan R117 621 – R384 078

Social Services Occupation 2018 salary range Social Worker R242 553 – R549 837 Community Developer R204 951 – R409 137 Policy Developer R289 614 – R549 837 Child and Youth Care R132 729 – R249 831 Medical Occupation 2018 salary range Paramedic R239 532 – R492 309 Medical Officer R780 612 – R1 295 025 Dentist R630 171 – R840 942 Medical Specialist R1 051 368 – R1 744 191 Pharmacist R436 359 – R828 507

Here are what contacted professionals can charge per hour:





Occupation Sessional charge (per hour) Medical Officer R376 – R498 Medical Specialist R506 – R671 Dentist R365 – R498 Physiotherapist / Optometrist / Nutritionist etc R199 – R274 Psychologist R325 – R442







- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE