Domestic violence increases over the festive season – here’s how to get help

As we approach the end of the annual 16 Days of Activism, it’s worthwhile to keep in mind that violence against women and children continues, unabated, 365 days a year, and spikes over the December festive season. This is according to Mara Glennie, Founder and CEO of TEARS Foundation, which offers a free, 24-hour, national, abuse assistance service.

“Throughout the year, our intervention specialists receive a minimum of 400 calls a day from victims of abuse who are then referred to counsellors for psychosocial support, emergency shelters or hospitals via USSD technology. Over the festive season, we typically receive over 40 000 calls for help. This year, we expect this number to increase due to the operational challenges that the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) are currently experiencing,” says Glennie. The majority of calls the TEARS Foundation receives over the festive season period are related to domestic violence, which increases due to the spike in alcohol consumption, financial pressures and the fact that during December, families are often cooped up together for longer periods of time which exacerbates stress, tension and conflict. Glennie notes that while TEARS experiences an overwhelming increase in calls for help, there’s also an increase in the number of dropped or missed calls over the festive season.

"This is because during this time, victims are more likely to be in close proximity with their abusers. Due to this proximity, it becomes harder for people to step away or find a safe space to find help. Similar trends were noted during the Covid-19 lockdown, when there was an increase in domestic violence and child abuse cases due to people being confined in their homes for extended periods,” says Glennie. Seugnette van Wyngaard, Head of 1st for Women, a long-time partner of TEARS, says that this is why the TEARS USSD functionality is so important as help can be accessed discreetly and free of charge. TEARS can be contacted by dialling *134*7355# and selecting option 2 or via https://tears.storefind.mobi/. “This year, 1st for Women and TEARS launched another abuse intervention called SPEAK UP® . This digital tool offers a series of short, interactive and animated videos, with subtitles, in case the user needs to watch the video in private. The videos, which are available free of charge on zero-rated sites, can be accessed by dialling *134*7355# and selecting option 3,” says van Wyngaard.