Don’t forget to fill up, this is how much more you will be paying at the pumps from tomorrow

South African consumers’ high cost of living revolving door continues to spin out of control with another fuel price increase on the cards. This comes as the latest fuel price increase was announced, which translates to an increase of R57.15 to fill up a 45-litre petrol tank in a vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) published the official price changes for petrol, diesel, paraffin, and gas, which will see prices going up. The department announced that unleaded 93 and unleaded 95 petrol would increase by R1.27 per litre. From 1 March 2023, unleaded 95 petrol will cost R22.95 per litre when filling up inland and R22.30 per litre on the coast.

Meanwhile, diesel prices will also see an increase of about 30 cents and 31 cents per litre for 500ppm and 50ppm. Consumers will pay different prices at the pumps, as it varies from station to station as retailers are able to set their own prices. The full price changes are listed below:

Story continues below Advertisement