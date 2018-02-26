PRETORIA - A group of 20 South African companies specialising in agro-processing, chemicals, clothing and textiles, forestry, furniture, creative industries, built environment, and capital equipment will exhibit their products and services at the Ghana International Trade Fair in Accra from February 28 to March 7, the trade and industry department (dti) said.

Participation of these companies had been made possible by the dti through its export marketing and investment assistance (EMIA) scheme, which aimed to increase exports of South African manufactured products to Ghana and beyond, the dti said in a statement.

The objective of the scheme was to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

According Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, the objective of the South African participation in the exhibition was to promote South Africa’s products and services. The international exhibition would provide an opportunity for South African companies to interact with Ghanaian businesses as well as others that woukld be participating in the international trade exhibition.

“The exhibition is aimed at offering a platform to not only introduce locally-made products to major decision-makers and prospective buyers on a one-on-one basis, but to also increase a footprint of South African products into the Ghanaian market,” Davies said.

The dti had secured exhibition space to accommodate all 20 approved South African firms at the trade fair as a commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment relations with Ghana. Ghana featured as one of the key strategic partners for South Africa in West Africa and was important for advancing integration on the African continent, Davies said.





- African News Agency (ANA)