The Durban Aerotropolis Master Plan Photo: Dhivana Rajgopaul



DURBAN - The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment (EDTEA) Nomusa Dube-Ncube officially unveiled the Durban Aerotropolis Master Plan at the Dube TradePort.

Alongside the MEC at the unveiling was the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina and the newly appointed eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.





The 50-year master plan cover 32000 hectares of land and 10000 hectares of green space. The Durban Aerotropolis Master Plan will create 750000 jobs and will have a potential investment value of R1 trillion.





Speaking at the launch, the MEC for EDTEA said "This is a purpose built airport city which aims to enhance urban, regional and national competitiveness and will make KwaZulu-Natal more economically efficient, sustainable and attractive to investment".





The Durban Aerotropolis is centred around the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone, one of two Special Economic Zones that are in KZN.





Zikalala said, "It is poised to take advantage of rapidly increasing global connectivity , efficient Dube TradePort logistics, Durban's seaport, the Special Economic Zone status of the precinct surrounding the airport and the attendant 'Greenfield'status of the development and positions KwaZulu-Natal as a highly strategic investment and business destination".





The Premier also called the Durban Aerotropolis the heart of the economy of KwaZulu-Natal.





The Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda emphasised on the importance of building the KwaZulu-Natal economy in his address."All hands need to be on deck to build the KwaZulu-Natal economy".





Hmaish Erskine, Chief Executive of the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone said, "Durban Aerotropolis represents a massive opportunity to expamnd new infrastructure that has been introduced in the region with the development of the airport and Dube TradePort, but also positions the region as an investment destination on the world stage".





The Durban Aerotropolis has six key investment sectors including:





1. Advanced manufacturing

2. Health and pharmaceuticals

3. Aviation and aerospace

4. Tourism

5. Agriculture and agro-processing

6. Electronics and electric components





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



