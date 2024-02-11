Durban Container Terminal is planning with customers ahead of new financial year

The Durban Container Terminal (DCT) Pier 2 had maintained single digit numbers of vessels at anchor, having increased operational teams to 11 per shift on the waterside handling, Durban Terminals said in a statement on Friday. The combination of employee allocations and evacuation of import containers averaging 35 wagons daily, via rail to back-of-port facilities, had also enabled fluidity on the landside handling. The interventions had resulted in significant improvements and considerable decongestion of the terminal.

“At the height of the vessel backlog in November, DCT Pier 2 had 43 491 import containers waiting at anchor, and has since reduced that number to 1 738,” it said. Managing Executive at the Durban Terminals, Earle Peters, said there were ongoing positive engagements with shipping lines and transporters. “We have benefited greatly from continuously engaging with our customers and partners and heeding their feedback. The transparency is creating a win-win solution,” he said.

Terminal management would soon embark on deliberate customer visits, as part of planning for the 2024/2025 financial year and reviewing what worked well during the November setback that delayed the offloading of import containers for extended periods, Durban Terminals said. The proximity of the DCT Pier 1 and the Durban Multipurpose Terminal, which form part of the Durban Terminals, had also contributed to the improved operations at DCT Pier 2. The two terminals formed part of the contingency as smaller consignments were diverted in a bid to reduce vessels at anchor. Peters said, “The advantages of a complementary port terminal system make flexibility possible in events where we encounter challenges like the ones we had last year. Now, the terminal Planning team is hard at work finalising citrus season plans ahead of April. The terminal has already commenced with preparations”.