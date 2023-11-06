Ebrahim Rasool is DBSA’s new chairperson

The Cabinet has appointed a permanent chairperson for the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) more than two years after the bank operated with an acting chair. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Monday that former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool would take over as chairperson of the bank.

Rasool, former South African ambassador to the US, was already one of DBSA’s independent non-executive directors, since November 30, 2022. Professor Mark Swilling has been acting as the interim chairperson of the DBSA board since September 2021 after Enoch Godongwana resigned following his appointment as Minister of Finance. “Cabinet announces the appointment of Mr Ebrahim Rasool as the chairperson of the Development Bank of Southern Africa,” Ntshavheni said.

Rasool holds a BA and a Higher Diploma in Education from UCT, an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from the Roosevelt University in Chicago, US, and an honorary doctorate in Public Service from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, US. Rasool is an anti-apartheid activist and social services leader. He has led various government departments including health, welfare, finance and economic development in the capacity of provincial minister. The DBSA is a state-owned development finance institution mandated to promote economic growth and regional integration by mobilising financial and other resources from national and international private and public sectors for sustainable development projects and programmes in South Africa, the SADC, and the rest of Africa.